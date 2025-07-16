If you often engage in crypto trading on your mobile device, you can refer to "How To Download MEXC App and Sign Up for an MEXC Account" to learn more information. If you prefer to conduct tradingIf you often engage in crypto trading on your mobile device, you can refer to "How To Download MEXC App and Sign Up for an MEXC Account" to learn more information. If you prefer to conduct trading
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/MEXC Accoun...gn Up (Web)

MEXC Account Sign Up (Web)

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Sign
SIGN$0.03829-0.70%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003116+0.22%
RWAX
APP$0.0008933-1.05%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01292-1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004025+4.32%

If you often engage in crypto trading on your mobile device, you can refer to "How To Download MEXC App and Sign Up for an MEXC Account" to learn more information.

If you prefer to conduct trading operations on the desktop site, this article will guide you through the MEXC account sign-up process using two methods: email/mobile sign-up and third-party account login.

1. Email/Mobile Sign-Up


Open the Google Chrome browser and enter the official MEXC website: https://www.mexc.com.


You can choose to sign up using your email or mobile number. Here, we will demonstrate the sign-up process using an email.

After entering your email to sign-up, click on [Next].


Drag the slider to complete the puzzle verification. After successful verification, you will be automatically redirected to the next page.


Enter your password. The password must be at least 10 characters long and include a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols.

The "Referral Code" field is an optional field. If you have a referrer, you can enter their referral code. For more information about the benefits of inviting friends to sign up on MEXC, please refer to "Inviting Friends to Sign Up on MEXC."

Tick the box to acknowledge the User Agreement and Privacy Policy, then click on [Sign Up].


Check your email inbox for the verification code sent during sign-up. Enter the 6-digit verification code you received and click [Confirm] to complete the sign-up.

If you cannot find the verification code in your email inbox, spam folder, or other pages, you can click on [Have not received the verification code?] to request the code again for entry.


2. Third-Party Account Login Sign-Up


You can also choose to quickly log in using Google accounts, Apple accounts, MetaMask Wallet, Telegram accounts, and more. We will use MetaMask Wallet as an example for demonstration purposes.

Click on the MetaMask Wallet logo to log in, and a signature box will appear. Click [Sign] to confirm.


Click on [Sign Up for a New MEXC Account].


You can choose to sign up via email or mobile number. We will demonstrate the sign-up process using an email.

Enter your email, password, tick the box to acknowledge the User Agreement and Privacy Policy, then click [Sign Up].


In the pop-up window, tick the box for "I'm not a robot" to complete the security verification.


Check your email inbox for the verification code sent during sign-up. Enter the 6-digit verification code you received and click [Confirm] to complete the sign-up.

If you cannot find the verification code in your email inbox, spam folder, or other pages, you can click on [Have not received the verification code?] to request the code again for entry.


3. Start Trading


After completing the sign-up, you will be directed to the official MEXC website's homepage. Here, you can choose between spot trading and futures trading to begin your journey as a crypto trader.

If you are new to crypto and unfamiliar with trading, you can refer to "Buy MX in One Minute," "Understanding Spot Trading," "What is Futures Trading," and "How to Use Demo Trading on MEXC Futures" for learning and practicing with trading simulations.

For more learning resources, you can explore MEXC Learn to help you quickly grasp the world of crypto and begin your journey as a crypto trader.



Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus