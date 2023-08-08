Inviting Friends to Sign Up on MEXC





In addition to using the MEXC platform for spot and futures trading, you can also earn commissions by inviting friends. When you invite friends to use MEXC, you can earn a certain percentage of commission from their spot and futures trades. The highest commission ratio can reach up to 70%.













Visit the MEXC official website and log in to your MEXC account. Click on the user icon at the top right corner and select [Referral].





Once you are on the Referral page, you can choose to copy your referral code and share it with your friends. When new users sign up, they can fill in your referral code during sign-up to complete the invitation process.





Alternatively, you can choose to copy your referral link directly and share it with your friends. When new users use your referral link to open the sign-up page in their browser, the referral code will be automatically filled in.













On the MEXC mobile app, tap the user icon at the top left corner, and select [Referral] to enter the Referral page. Similarly, you can choose to copy your referral code or referral link to send to your friends to complete the invitation process.





You can also tap the [Invite Friends] button to generate a referral poster. Select a template on the sharing screen and directly share it with your friends.













When your invited friends complete their account sign-up using your referral code, it means that the invitation is successful. For each real trade (spot trading and futures trading) generated by your friends, you will receive a corresponding percentage of the trading fee as a reward.









For all friends invited and signed up after 20:00, August 30, 2022 (UTC+8), the referral commission ratio will be 30%. If you hold more than 20,000 MX Tokens, the referral commission ratio will be 70%.





For friends invited and signed up before 20:00, August 30, 2022 (UTC+8), the referral commission will be based on the referrer's daily or average MX Token holdings, according to the following rules:





1. For users holding less than 500 MX Tokens, the commission ratio is 10%.





2. For users holding 500 - 5,000 MX Tokens, the commission ratio is 20%.





3. For users holding 5,000 - 20,000 MX Tokens, the commission ratio is 30%.





4. For users holding 20,000 MX Tokens or more, the commission ratio is 70%.









The actual commission received by the referrer will be distributed in the actual crypto used by the friend for trading fee settlement. For example, if the friend uses MX to offset trading fees, the actual commission received by the referrer will be distributed in MX.









Spot trading commissions are distributed the next day after 00:00 (UTC+8). Futures trading commissions are distributed the next day after 08:00 (UTC+8). The actual distribution time may be subject to delays, so please refer to the actual distribution time on the next day.









On the Referral page, you can view the detailed referral history and referral commission records. You can use the time filter to find the records you want to view and export the records as well.







