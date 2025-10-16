MEXC Fees Explained: Complete Trading, Futures & Withdrawal Fees Guide





Whether you are an experienced cryptocurrency trader or just getting started, understanding trading fees is essential to navigating the market and improving your trading experience. MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, offers a transparent fee structure that helps traders manage costs effectively in both spot and futures markets.













In MEXC Futures trading, users may act in two roles:





Maker: A limit order that does not immediately match with current Maker orders, but is placed in the order book as a pending order waiting to be filled. This adds liquidity to the market.

Taker: A limit order or market order that directly matches with current Maker orders, removing liquidity from the market.





Currently, the fee rates for MEXC Futures are: 0.000% for Maker orders and 0.020% for Taker orders. If you hold MX tokens and transfer them into your Futures account, they can be used to offset trading fees with a 20% discount. If you hold more than 500 MX, you can receive a 50% discount.











Example: A user opens a short position equivalent to 1 BTC in BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures, with a position value of 100,000 USDT: If executed as a Maker order: Fee = 100,000 × 0.000% = 0 USDT

If executed as a Taker order: Fee = 100,000 × 0.020% = 20 USDT





Note: No fees are charged for unfilled orders or canceled orders





In addition, certain MEXC Perpetual Futures trading pairs will adopt a tiered fee rate structure designed to encourage active trading among users of different levels. As fee rates may vary by region, you can check your Current User Level and the corresponding fee tiers on the Futures Trading page. As your trading volume increases, you will move into higher tiers with more favorable fee rates, while continuing to benefit from MEXC's deep liquidity and strong market depth.







The funding rate is a mechanism set by cryptocurrency exchanges to keep the price of perpetual futures aligned with the price of the underlying asset. It applies specifically to perpetuals and functions as a funding exchange between long and short traders. The exchange itself does not collect this fee; instead, the mechanism adjusts the cost or returns of holding positions, encouraging the price of perpetuals to remain close to the underlying asset price.





On MEXC, the funding rate mechanism ensures that the perpetual futures price remains closely anchored to the spot index price, maintaining fairness and market stability.





In general, the rules for funding payments are as follows:

If the funding rate is positive, long positions pay funding fees while short positions receive funding fees. Conversely, if the funding rate is negative, long positions receive funding fees and short positions pay funding fees.

Only users holding positions at the funding timestamp are required to pay or receive funding fees. If the position is closed before the funding occurs, there is no need to pay or receive funding fees.

Because funding fee settlement requires processing time, any orders executed within ±15 seconds of the funding timestamp may not be included in the funding fee settlement. Funding fees are exchanged directly between users, and MEXC Futures does not charge any funding fees.









*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL= https://www.mexc.com/futures/information/funding_list









Similar to futures, MEXC Spot trading also has two roles: Maker and Taker.

Maker: A limit order that does not immediately match with existing Maker orders, but is placed in the order book as a pending order waiting to be filled. This adds liquidity to the market.

Taker: A limit order or market order that directly matches with existing Maker orders, removing liquidity from the market.

Currently, the fee rates on MEXC for Spot trading are: 0.0000% for Maker orders and 0.0500% for Taker orders. If you hold MX tokens, you can enjoy a 20% discount on trading fees. If you hold more than 500 MX, you are eligible for a 50% discount.

Example: A user sells 1 BTC in the BTC/USDT Spot market and receives 100,000 USDT: If executed as a Maker order: Fee = 100,000 × 0.0% = 0 USDT

If executed as a Taker order: Fee = 100,000 × 0.05% = 50 USDT





Note: No fees are charged for unfilled orders or canceled orders









Fees are often overlooked, but they are a critical factor in determining long-term profitability.





Reduce Costs: Selecting between maker and taker orders strategically, or using MX to offset fees, can meaningfully lower transaction expenses.

Improve Strategy: Funding rates directly influence the cost of holding positions, helping traders determine whether to maintain positions over time.

Strengthen Risk Awareness: A clear understanding of fee mechanisms helps traders avoid unnecessary losses from overlooked funding fees.

Increase Profitability: With the same trading strategy, those who make effective use of fee structures can achieve higher net returns.













Visit the official MEXC website and go to the Trading Fees page to view detailed information on both Futures and Spot trading fees.













Open the MEXC App, tap on your profile, and go to Fee Settings to view the relevant fee information.









Note: Fee rates may vary across different countries, regions, and trading pairs. Please refer to the rates displayed on the MEXC Trading Fees page as the standard. When trading on MEXC, always pay attention to any changes in fee rates to better plan your trading costs.









Understanding MEXC trading fees and funding rates not only helps you calculate costs more accurately but also improves the overall effectiveness of your trading strategies. Whether in Spot or Futures, mastering fee structures is an important step toward more professional trading.





If you want to save on fees, you can use MX for trading fee discounts. Over time, accumulated savings can be significant.





Currently, MEXC is running a 0 Fee Fest event, an exclusive opportunity to trade with zero fees. This allows users to substantially reduce trading costs, achieving the goal of "save more, trade more, earn more." On the MEXC platform, you can take full advantage of this promotion to enjoy low-cost trading, stay ahead of market trends, and capture even the most fleeting investment opportunities, accelerating your journey toward long-term asset growth.





Why Choose MEXC Futures? Gain deeper insight into the advantages and unique features of MEXC Futures to help you stay ahead in the market.

MEXC Futures Trading Tutorial (App) Understand the full process of trading Futures on the app and get started with ease.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



