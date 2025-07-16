How to Manage Sub-Accounts

1. What is a Sub-Account Under your MEXC account, you can set up multiple sub-accounts to assist you in your daily trading activities. For example, you can use one sub-account for spot trading and1. What is a Sub-Account Under your MEXC account, you can set up multiple sub-accounts to assist you in your daily trading activities. For example, you can use one sub-account for spot trading and
Jul 16, 2025MEXC
1. What is a Sub-Account


Under your MEXC account, you can set up multiple sub-accounts to assist you in your daily trading activities. For example, you can use one sub-account for spot trading and another sub-account for futures trading.

MEXC provides two types of sub-accounts. One type has no login permissions and must be used in conjunction with APIs. To view information for this type of sub-account, including transfer and trading information, you need to check the sub-account details under your MEXC account.

The other type is a sub-account that can be used for login using an email address. In addition to viewing information for this sub-account under your MEXC account, you can also log in to the sub-account independently via the website for information viewing. This type of sub-account cannot be used for login via the app.

2. How to Create a Sub-Account


Visit the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Then, click on the user icon at the top right corner and select [Sub-Account Management].


Click on [Create a sub-account] and you will see two sub-account types available. Select the first type of sub-account without login permissions and click on [Next Step].


Enter your username and click on [Next Step]. Then, complete the security verification and the sub-account will be created successfully.


If you select the second type of sub-account that requires email verification, fill in your email address, login password, confirm password, and email verification code, and click on [Next]. Then, complete the security verification and the sub-account will be created.


3. Sub-Account Management


On the Sub-Account Management page, there are five sections: Account Management, API, Asset Management, Transfer History, and Login History.

3.1 Account Management


On the Sub-Account Management page, under "Account Management," click on the […] on the right side of an account to manage it.

For the first type of sub-account without login permissions, you can perform the [Freeze] or [Enable futures] actions.

For the second type of sub-account that requires email verification, you can perform the [Freeze], [Change password], [Change email address], or [Enable futures] actions.

Once the futures feature is enabled, the ⊗ symbol will change to Ⓥ.


3.2 API


Click on [Create an API], select a sub-account, and tick the spot and futures information options you want. Fill in the notes and click on [Create]. Then, complete the security verification and the API will be created.


On MEXC, many interfaces require access through an API Key. During the API Key creation process as shown above, API permissions for both spot and futures trading were ticked.

Upon successful creation, an access key (Secret Key) will be generated. Please keep your access key safe and do not share it with anyone. If your access key is compromised, please delete this key immediately, and you can create a new one separately.


3.3 Asset Management


Click on [Transfer] to transfer assets between your MEXC account and sub-account. You can also transfer assets between sub-accounts. Your transfer records will be listed in Transfer History.

Click on [Info] to view the assets in the corresponding sub-account.


3.4 Login History


The second type of sub-account can be used for login on the website using email address and password. When logging in to your sub-account directly, your login record can be viewed in your MEXC account. In Sub-Account Management, select [Login History] to view the email address, IP, and location for each login.


By using sub-accounts, you can ensure the independence of your trading strategies. You can simultaneously test different trading strategies through multiple sub-accounts, more accurately tracking the effectiveness of each strategy.

