Calculation of Futures Yield and Trading Fees





When trading futures on MEXC or other major exchanges, your trading PNL is based on three components:





Trading Fees: The cost incurred during the transaction.

Funding Fees: Periodic settlements based on the funding rate during the position holding period.

Realized PNL: The final profit or loss locked in after closing the position.





Understanding how these three are calculated helps traders accurately assess the true earnings of each trade, optimize strategies, reduce costs, and make rational decisions in different market conditions.









In perpetual Futures trading, fees differ based on how the trade is executed:





Taker Fee: When you match directly with an order on the order book, you pay a higher rate.





Formula: Fee = Position Value × Taker Fee (0.040%)





Maker Fee: When you place a limit order on the order book and provide liquidity while waiting for it to be filled, the fee is usually lower, sometimes even zero.





Formula: Fee = Position Value × Maker Fee (0.010%)





Note: Rates are as of August 15, 2025. MEXC applies different fee standards for Futures and Spot trading, so it's recommended to check the latest rates before trading to choose the most cost-effective execution method.

















Funding fees are one of the main differences between perpetual and traditional futures contracts. They ensure that the price of a perpetual futures contract stays closely aligned with the underlying spot asset.





On MEXC, Perpetual Futures typically settle funding fees every 8 hours. Depending on whether the funding rate is positive or negative, and your position direction (long or short), you will either pay or receive funding fees.





If you hold a long position and the funding rate is positive, you will need to pay funding fees. If the funding rate is negative, you can receive funding fees. (Funding fees will be exchanged directly between users.)





Formula: Funding Fee = Funding Rate × Position Value (Contracts × Size × Fair Price at Settlement)





Tracking funding rate trends helps traders anticipate holding costs and plan their trading strategy more precisely.









PNL is divided into Unrealized PNL (floating) and Realized PNL (closed positions).









USDT-M Futures

Long = (Fair Price – Entry Price) × Position Size

Short = (Entry Price – Fair Price) × Position Size





Coin-M Futures

Long = (1 / Entry Price – 1 / Fair Price) × Position Size

Short = (1 / Fair Price – 1 / Entry Price) × Position Size









USDT-M Futures

Long = (Fair Price – Entry Price) × Position Size

Short = (Entry Price – Fair Price) × Position Size





Coin-M Futures

Long = (1 / Entry Price – 1 / Exit Price) × Position Size

Short = (1 / Exit Price – 1 / Entry Price) × Position Size









500 USDT margin with 10× leverage. A user takes a 0.1 BTC longposition in BTCUSDT Futures at 50,000 USDT as a Taker, usingmargin with 10× leverage.





In this example, the data selected is for demonstration purposes only: Taker Fee = 0.02%, Maker Fee = 0.00%, Funding Rate = -0.025%





The user needs to pay a fee of: 50,000 x 0.1 x 0.02% = 1 USDT





The funding rate is negative, so the user can obtain: -50,000 x 0.1 x (-0.025%) = 1.25 USDT Funding Fee





If a user sells their 0.1 BTC Futures position as a Maker when the BTC price is 60,000:





Then the realized PNL = (60,000 − 50,000) × 0.1 = 1,000 USDT





Closing fee = 60,000 × 0.1 × 0.00% = 0 USDT





Therefore, the user's total realized PNL = 1,000 − 1 + 1.25 − 0 = 1,000.25 USDT





Additionally, you can check your trade history to see the fees and funding rates charged for each transaction, as well as the PNL of every order.









Accurate Trade Evaluation: Understand the components of each trade's PNL, including trading fees, funding fees, and realized PNL, giving you a clear picture of your trading outcomes and helping avoid decisions based on rough estimates.

Optimized Trading Strategy: By analyzing PNL across different trading scenarios, you can identify which strategies are more effective and which steps incur unnecessary costs, allowing you to adjust your approach to improve efficiency and profitability.

Reduced Trading Costs: Knowing how trading fees and funding fees are calculated helps you choose the right role (Taker or Maker) and anticipate funding rate changes, enabling better cost management and avoiding unnecessary expenses.

Rational Investment Decisions: A comprehensive understanding of PNL calculations allows you to stay rational when trading, avoiding being misled by short-term market fluctuations, and preventing blind following or overtrading, making decisions aligned with your risk tolerance and investment goals.









Mastering the PNL calculation formulas for MEXC Futures helps you clearly assess trading results and risks, maintain strategic and rational decision-making, and develop more efficient and controllable trading plans across different market conditions. This enables you to avoid unnecessary costs and achieve long-term, steady profits.





Futures on the top navigation bar, select USDT-M or Coin-M Futures, deposit or transfer assets into your Futures account, set your leverage and position direction (long/short), and start trading. For detailed step-by-step instructions, read: " You can log in directly to the MEXC website or App, clickon the top navigation bar, selectorFutures, deposit or transfer assets into your Futures account, set your leverage and position direction (long/short), and start trading. For detailed step-by-step instructions, read: " MEXC Futures Trading Tutorial (App): How to Trade Futures on MEXC ."









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



