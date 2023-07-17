How To Download MEXC App and Sign Up for an MEXC Account









If you are an iOS user, you need to register for an overseas Apple ID and use it to download the MEXC App.





Open App Store. Enter "MEXC" in the search field to search, and you will see MEXC App.









If the app download is not supported in your region, there will be no search results. We suggest you to try again with an Apple ID of another country.





Tap on [GET]. Download and install MEXC App.









If you are an Android user, open Google Play and search "MEXC" in the search bar. Then, select [MEXC], download and install the MEXC App.









The steps for signing up for a MEXC account are identical for both iOS and Android users. Here, we provide a demonstration of the process using the iOS interface.





Open the installed MEXC App. For new users, the first login is considered the sign-up. You can sign up or log in using your email address or mobile number. In this example, we will demonstrate using an email address.





Enter your email address and tap on [Next].









Drag the slider to complete the puzzle verification.









After entering the password, tap on [Next]. The password must be at least 10 characters long and include uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.





If you have a referral code, you can click on [▾] and enter it in the input box. If you want to learn more about referrals, you can read " Inviting Friends to Sign Up on MEXC ."









Tap on [Get Code]. Log in to the email address used for the sign-up and check for the verification code. Enter it in the Email Verification Code field, and tap on [Submit].









The screen will indicate that the sign-up is successful. Enter the MEXC page, and begin your trading journey.









You can also scan the QR code on the official MEXC website to download the app, and begin your trading journey.



