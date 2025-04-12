vankedisi 価格(VANKEDISI)
vankedisi（VANKEDISI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01755342 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.50M USD です。VANKEDISI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な vankedisi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- vankedisi 1日内の価格変動率は +5.94%
です- 循環供給量は 85.59M USD です
MEXCで VANKEDISI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VANKEDISI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の vankedisi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00098406 です。
過去30日間における vankedisi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における vankedisi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における vankedisi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00098406
|+5.94%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
vankedisi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.77%
+5.94%
-13.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
