Qace Dynamics 価格(QACE)
+1.25%
-10.58%
-31.43%
-31.43%
Qace Dynamics (QACE) のリアルタイム価格は $0.01792467 です。過去24時間、QACE は最低 $ 0.01758624 から最高 $ 0.02066927 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。QACE の史上最高値は $ 0.056435 で、史上最安値は $ 0.01632904 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、QACE は過去1時間で +1.25%、過去24時間で -10.58% 、過去7日間で -31.43% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Qace Dynamics の現在の時価総額は $ 17.92M、24時間取引高は -- です。QACE の循環供給量は 1.00B、総供給量は 1000000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 17.92M です。
本日の Qace Dynamics から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00212118481466957 です。
過去30日間における Qace Dynamics から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0065241210 です。
過去60日間における Qace Dynamics から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Qace Dynamics から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00212118481466957
|-10.58%
|30日
|$ -0.0065241210
|-36.39%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
QACE Dynamics | QARC at the Core of Robotics Autonomy
Robotics is advancing fast, yet most projects struggle with the same obstacles: fragmented AI stacks, long integration cycles, and dependence on the cloud. Engineers spend months trying to connect vision, speech, mapping, and decision systems, often ending up with fragile solutions that fail in real-world environments where privacy and reliability matter most.
QACE Dynamics addresses this gap with QARC, our edge AI supercomputer designed specifically for robotics. QARC is a complete kit built to make autonomy truly plug and play. QARC comes preloaded with modular AI blocks that provide the core intelligence robots need:
These modules are engineered to work seamlessly together, removing the need for advanced AI expertise or complex integration. Robots can be equipped with QARC and instantly gain cognitive capabilities.
The strength of QARC lies in its edge first design. By running intelligence directly on the robot, QARC ensures:
At the same time, QARC is flexible. It can connect online when scale or remote coordination is needed, giving robots both local first autonomy and optional cloud extension.
With QARC, the bottlenecks of fragmented AI stacks and complex integration are removed. Instead of being limited by delays and dependencies, robots can operate smarter and adapt faster in real-world scenarios.
This combination of powerful hardware and modular AI is what sets QACE Dynamics apart. QARC is not just a concept, it is a deployable solution that makes advanced autonomy practical.
With QARC, autonomy becomes easy, private, and ready to scale. QACE Dynamics is redefining how robots gain intelligence, turning complex AI into a plug and play foundation for the machines of tomorrow.
QACE Dynamics is where robotics gains true edge autonomy.
