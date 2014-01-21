Potcoin (POT) 情報

PotCoin is one of the first coins ever created, launched on January 21, 2014, just 46 days after Dogecoin.

Now operating exclusively on the Solana blockchain, it serves as a digital payment solution for the legal cannabis industry, enabling secure and efficient transactions for businesses and consumers.

ⱣotCoin has become the very first coin to add a new form of staking with the "High Rollers Club", which offers rewards, including NFTs and event access, ⱣotCoin gear, as staking rewards for our community. Fostering community engagement and utility for our unprecedented reach and influence.

PotCoin's organic meme-driven identity, rooted in cannabis culture, sky rocketed to the world stage by sponsoring Dennis Rodman's historic brokerage of the only denuclearization agreement ever made between the United States under President Trump and Chairman Kim of N. Korea. What lies in the next chapter of ⱣotCoin? Find out yourself and give us a follow.