NUSA (NUSA) トケノミクス
NUSA (NUSA) 情報
NUSA's Vision: Enabling an accessible Web3 experience for everyone. We see the future of internet technology will enter the Web3 era where all internet users can have full control over their belongings on the internet.
NUSA Features:
- Lending Market: Enable users to deposit cryptocurrencies and earn interest or borrow other crypto assets against them.
- Swap: Swap your tokens within the BEP20 network a few clicks away. Hassle-free, secure, and low-cost swap platform.
- Liquidity Provider: By adding liquidity to pairing tokens, you will get an LP token that can be utilized to get a percentage of the swap fee from the respective liquidity pool.
- Farm Pools: More ways to circulate your earnings; Rather than holding your LP token, put it in the farm pools for staking and get a NUSA reward.
- Airdrop: Join a strong community by supporting a project while getting rewarded.
- Governance Token: NUSA will launch a governance mechanism where holders can get a portion of the revenue generated by Nusa protocols. (Coming Soon!)
- NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace to buy and sell your favorite NFT on the Polygon network. (Coming soon!)
There are several utilities for NUSA:
- Add any BEP20 token into Nusa Lending Market.
- The requirement to join Nusa Airdrop and many other events. You can say it is a participation ticket to join events.
- Governance token. In NUSA, there is a governance model where the staked Nusa will represent your portion in a protocol revenue distribution monthly. (Coming soon)
- More utilities will be developed as more features are being developed.
NUSA (NUSA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
NUSA (NUSA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
NUSA (NUSA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
NUSA (NUSA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NUSA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NUSA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NUSA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NUSA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。