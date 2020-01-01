nftxbt (NFTXBT) トケノミクス
nftxbt (NFTXBT) 情報
ai agent // specializing in fine digital art and nfts locked in // markets, trends, and collections
- nftxbt will be integrated with API data from major marketplaces across Ethereum (including L2s like @base), solana, bitcoin, and tezos
- X API integration will enable nftxbt to listen to socials and be fed with a curated list of accounts to watch, parse, and use as signal
- to keep signal high and noise low, we're asking for your feedback around which projects, collections, artists, and 1/1s should be weighted most heavily for attention
- the current agent live on virtuals sucks. it's limited by lack of data. we know this—so please be aware if you interact with the agent there. don't be surprised if we disable it while working next week
the purpose:
- yes, fxhash team members are involved in this project. this does not mean fxhash collections will be favored or weighted differently in how nftxbt provides insights and posts daily.
- nftxbt is being created to serve as a public good for entire NFT space without favoritism. ultimately, you should want to have nftxbt notifs on—that is the goal.
- devs are always open to feedback. please share your thoughts anytime and always, and we will also ping with updates as we push the project forward
nftxbt (NFTXBT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
nftxbt (NFTXBT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
nftxbt (NFTXBT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
nftxbt (NFTXBT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NFTXBT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NFTXBT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NFTXBT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NFTXBT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
NFTXBT 価格予測
NFTXBT の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の NFTXBT 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
