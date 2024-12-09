Nano 価格(XNO)
Nano（XNO）の本日のライブ価格は 1.97 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 262.48M USD です。XNO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nano 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 13.17M USD
です- Nano 1日内の価格変動率は -4.42%
です- 循環供給量は 133.25M USD です
本日の Nano から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.091309224472835 です。
過去30日間における Nano から USD への価格変動率は $ +2.3969774060 です。
過去60日間における Nano から USD への価格変動率は $ +2.5905297090 です。
過去90日間における Nano から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.091309224472835
|-4.42%
|30日
|$ +2.3969774060
|+121.67%
|60日
|$ +2.5905297090
|+131.50%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Nano の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.01%
-4.42%
+26.63%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Nano, a low-latency cryptocurrency built on an innovative block-lattice data structure offering unlimited scalability and no transaction fees. Nano by design is a simple protocol with the sole purpose of being a high-performance cryptocurrency. The Nano protocol can run on low-power hardware, allowing it to be a practical, decentralized cryptocurrency for everyday use. The original Nano (RailBlocks) paper and first beta implementation were published in December, 2014, making it one of the first Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based cryptocurrencies [6]. Soon after, other DAG cryptocurrencies began to develop, most notably DagCoin/Byteball and IOTA. These DAG-based cryptocurrencies broke the blockchain mold, improving system performance and security. Byteball achieves consensus by relying on a “main-chain” comprised of honest, reputable and user-trusted “witnesses”, while IOTA achieves consensus via the cumulative PoW of stacked transactions. Nano achieves consensus via a balance-weighted vote on conflicting transactions. This consensus system provides quicker, more deterministic transactions while still maintaining a strong, decentralized system. Nano continues this development and has positioned itself as one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies. Nano is a trustless, feeless, low-latency cryptocurrency that utilizes a novel blocklattice structure and delegated Proof of Stake voting. The network requires minimal resources, no high-power mining hardware, and can process high transaction throughput. All of this is achieved by having individual blockchains for each account, eliminating access issues and inefficiencies of a global data-structure. We identified possible attack vectors on the system and presented arguments on how Nano is resistant to these forms of attacks. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Nano.
