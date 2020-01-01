Materium (MTRM) トケノミクス
Materium (MTRM) 情報
In Mirandus, players have absolute freedom of choice - there are no maps, no quest givers. Players can set out into the wilderness alone to try their fortunes against the monsters of the deep woods and dungeons, join with one of the monarchs to serve as a knight in their court, or set up shop in one of the five great citadels of the realm. Players take on the role of avatars in the world, and if desired, can purchase an exemplar avatar with powers and abilities beyond those of others in Mirandus.
Player ownership of in-game assets is a central mechanic, with players being able to hold land deeds which allow them to claim parts of the wilderness and set up holdfasts ranging from small farms to massive cities. The risks of exploring Mirandus are great – but so are the rewards, for Mirandus is rich in the arcane substance Materium, a concentrated magic that allows players to channel its power to cast spells, craft the impossible, and even raise a slain hero from the dead.
Materium (MTRM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Materium (MTRM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Materium (MTRM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Materium (MTRM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MTRM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MTRM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MTRM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MTRM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。