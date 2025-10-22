Matchy の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。$MATCHY から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで $MATCHY の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。Matchy の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。$MATCHY から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで $MATCHY の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

Matchy 価格($MATCHY)

未上場

1 $MATCHY から USD へのライブ価格：

$0.00015489
$0.00015489$0.00015489
0.00%1D
mexc
このトークンデータは第三者から取得されています。MEXCは情報アグリゲーターとしてのみ機能します。MEXC現物 市場で他の上場トークンをご確認ください！
USD
Matchy ($MATCHY) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:08:24 (UTC+8)

Matchy ($MATCHY) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最安値
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最高値

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-18.96%

-18.96%

Matchy ($MATCHY) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、$MATCHY は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。$MATCHY の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、$MATCHY は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で -18.96% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

Matchy ($MATCHY) 市場情報

$ 154.89K
$ 154.89K$ 154.89K

--
----

$ 154.89K
$ 154.89K$ 154.89K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,997,307.060397
999,997,307.060397 999,997,307.060397

Matchy の現在の時価総額は $ 154.89K、24時間取引高は -- です。$MATCHY の循環供給量は 1000.00M、総供給量は 999997307.060397 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 154.89K です。

Matchy ($MATCHY) 価格履歴 USD

本日の Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0--
30日$ 0+21.54%
60日$ 0-33.06%
90日$ 0--

Matchy ( $MATCHY ) とは何か

Matchy Trade: The Meme-Powered AI Prediction Game on Solana

In the ever-evolving world of Web3 gaming, a new wave of on-chain prediction games has been gaining momentum. At the heart of this trend is Matchy Trade, a Solana-based prediction game that blends speculation, memes, and artificial intelligence into a fast-paced, community-driven experience. Designed for degens who thrive on risk and entertainment, Matchy Trade isn’t just another trading game—it’s a survival challenge where every bet, every flip, and every tile reveals a new chance to outplay your rivals.

At its core, Matchy Trade revolves around predicting token moves on Solana. Players place their bets on whether specific tokens will go up or down within short timeframes. But instead of being a simple “yes/no” guessing game, the platform introduces gamified mechanics like tile flipping and survival rounds. Each correct prediction allows a player to advance, while mistakes can push them closer to elimination. This creates an atmosphere that feels like a mix of traditional prediction markets, Web3 gaming tournaments, and meme culture chaos.

The integration of AI takes Matchy Trade to another level. The AI component analyzes patterns, creates meme-driven narratives, and introduces unpredictable twists that keep the experience fresh. This means the game isn’t only about dry data and charts—it’s also about narrative trading, where memes become part of the strategy. Think of it as “degens versus AI memes,” where community humor and human instincts collide with machine-powered dynamics.

What makes Matchy Trade particularly engaging is its social survival aspect. Players aren’t just competing against the charts—they’re competing against each other. The tile-flip mechanism ensures that multiple players can be eliminated in a single round, raising the stakes and making each correct move more rewarding. This creates a thrilling loop of tension, risk-taking, and the chance for spectacular comebacks.

Being built on Solana means the game benefits from fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, making it accessible to a wide global audience. Unlike traditional Web2 prediction apps, where results are opaque, Matchy Trade’s blockchain foundation guarantees transparency, fairness, and verifiable results. Every bet, win, and loss is secured on-chain, ensuring players can trust the system.

In short, Matchy Trade is more than just a trading simulator—it’s a cultural experiment. By combining memes, AI, and community competition, it transforms prediction into entertainment. For degens who live for volatility, humor, and survival-of-the-fittest energy, Matchy Trade could easily become the go-to Solana game to test luck, skill, and meme power—all at once.

Matchy 価格予測 (USD)

Matchy ($MATCHY) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの Matchy ($MATCHY) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば Matchy の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

$MATCHY を現地通貨に

Matchy ($MATCHY) トケノミクス

Matchy ($MATCHY) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ $MATCHY トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：Matchy（$MATCHY）に関するその他の質問

Matchy ($MATCHY) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
$MATCHY の USD でのライブ価格は 0 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の $MATCHY から USD の価格はいくらですか？
$MATCHY から USD の現在価格は $ 0 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
Matchy の時価総額はいくらですか？
$MATCHY の時価総額は $ 154.89K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
$MATCHY の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
$MATCHY の循環供給量は 1000.00M USD です。
$MATCHY の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
$MATCHY は史上最高値 0 USD に達しました。
$MATCHY の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
$MATCHY の史上最安値は 0 USD です。
$MATCHY の取引高はいくらですか？
$MATCHY の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
$MATCHY は今年さらに上昇しますか？
$MATCHY は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、$MATCHY 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:08:24 (UTC+8)

