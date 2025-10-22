Matchy 価格($MATCHY)
Matchy ($MATCHY) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、$MATCHY は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。$MATCHY の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、$MATCHY は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で -18.96% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Matchy の現在の時価総額は $ 154.89K、24時間取引高は -- です。$MATCHY の循環供給量は 1000.00M、総供給量は 999997307.060397 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 154.89K です。
本日の Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Matchy から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+21.54%
|60日
|$ 0
|-33.06%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Matchy Trade: The Meme-Powered AI Prediction Game on Solana
In the ever-evolving world of Web3 gaming, a new wave of on-chain prediction games has been gaining momentum. At the heart of this trend is Matchy Trade, a Solana-based prediction game that blends speculation, memes, and artificial intelligence into a fast-paced, community-driven experience. Designed for degens who thrive on risk and entertainment, Matchy Trade isn’t just another trading game—it’s a survival challenge where every bet, every flip, and every tile reveals a new chance to outplay your rivals.
At its core, Matchy Trade revolves around predicting token moves on Solana. Players place their bets on whether specific tokens will go up or down within short timeframes. But instead of being a simple “yes/no” guessing game, the platform introduces gamified mechanics like tile flipping and survival rounds. Each correct prediction allows a player to advance, while mistakes can push them closer to elimination. This creates an atmosphere that feels like a mix of traditional prediction markets, Web3 gaming tournaments, and meme culture chaos.
The integration of AI takes Matchy Trade to another level. The AI component analyzes patterns, creates meme-driven narratives, and introduces unpredictable twists that keep the experience fresh. This means the game isn’t only about dry data and charts—it’s also about narrative trading, where memes become part of the strategy. Think of it as “degens versus AI memes,” where community humor and human instincts collide with machine-powered dynamics.
What makes Matchy Trade particularly engaging is its social survival aspect. Players aren’t just competing against the charts—they’re competing against each other. The tile-flip mechanism ensures that multiple players can be eliminated in a single round, raising the stakes and making each correct move more rewarding. This creates a thrilling loop of tension, risk-taking, and the chance for spectacular comebacks.
Being built on Solana means the game benefits from fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, making it accessible to a wide global audience. Unlike traditional Web2 prediction apps, where results are opaque, Matchy Trade’s blockchain foundation guarantees transparency, fairness, and verifiable results. Every bet, win, and loss is secured on-chain, ensuring players can trust the system.
In short, Matchy Trade is more than just a trading simulator—it’s a cultural experiment. By combining memes, AI, and community competition, it transforms prediction into entertainment. For degens who live for volatility, humor, and survival-of-the-fittest energy, Matchy Trade could easily become the go-to Solana game to test luck, skill, and meme power—all at once.
