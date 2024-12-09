Komodo 価格(KMD)
Komodo（KMD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.361587 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 50.88M USD です。KMD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Komodo 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.63M USD
です- Komodo 1日内の価格変動率は -5.06%
です- 循環供給量は 140.61M USD です
MEXCで KMD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KMD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Komodo から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0192843654212072 です。
過去30日間における Komodo から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1817003963 です。
過去60日間における Komodo から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1517226645 です。
過去90日間における Komodo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0192843654212072
|-5.06%
|30日
|$ +0.1817003963
|+50.25%
|60日
|$ +0.1517226645
|+41.96%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Komodo の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.71%
-5.06%
+6.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Komodo is an end-to-end blockchain infrastructure solutions provider. Consistently recognized as one of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects, Komodo is developing technologies at the cutting-edge of the blockchain industry. In reality, most blockchain platforms today are but a single blockchain that offers support for smart contracts and decentralized applications. This model forces all projects to share the same infrastructure, leading to congestion, increased transactions fees, and stifled growth. Whereas other blockchain platforms employ a single, shared-blockchain model, Komodo’s federated multi-chain architecture provides each and every external project with independent infrastructure and a dedicated blockchain. This multi-chain design is what makes Komodo unique among blockchain platforms. Each project is given the opportunity to create their own blockchain ecosystem via Komodo’s infinitely scalable infrastructure. Komodo’s tech enables seamless cross-chain interoperability among all federated blockchains. Every blockchain built with Komodo is also connected to 95% of chains outside the federation via atomic swap technology. Future plans are in place for blockchain bridging support, which will create cross-chain fungibility throughout the entire blockchains industry. Moreover, with Komodo’s architecture, multiple blockchains can sync up and function as a single chain. If one chain is not meeting performance needs, additional chains can be added to form a blockchain cluster. A blockchain cluster boosts performance linearly without inflating coin supply or devaluing the currency. The Komodo ecosystem is not only scalable and interoperable, it’s also secured with the power of the Bitcoin network. This is accomplished with a series of cross-chain notarizations that store a blockhash onto the Bitcoin ledger every ten minutes, providing protection from 51% attacks. Join Komodo as we continue to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology.
