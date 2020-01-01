Kabosu (KABOSU) 情報

$KABOSU is a tribute to the original meme dog, Kabosu, who became the face of the Doge meme phenomenon. As the OG meme dog, Kabosu's legacy is deeply intertwined with internet culture, and $KABOSU aims to honor that legacy in the crypto space.

This project serves as both a nostalgic nod to the origins of Dogecoin and a fresh opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with the true face behind the meme that started it all. Embracing the spirit of Doge, $KABOSU focuses on community, fun, and the enduring charm of the iconic Shiba Inu.

$KABOSU is not just a tribute to the past but a symbol of the future as well. In 2024, Neiro, the beloved pet of Atsuko Sato—the same family that raised Kabosu—has taken the spotlight and is leading the bull run, marking a new era of excitement in the crypto world. With Neiro at the forefront, the potential for the OG meme doge, Kabosu, is stronger than ever. As crypto embraces its roots while looking ahead, $KABOSU captures the essence of nostalgia and forward momentum.