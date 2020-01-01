Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) トケノミクス
Hunter is an AI Agent designed to help users identify airdrop opportunities, optimize farming strategies, gather on-chain insights across blockchain networks, as well as gather X insights. The agent leverages large language models, social media monitoring, and blockchain analytics to provide actionable intelligence to various communication platform. $DRPXBT the utility token of the ecosystem. By using the Hunter AI Agent, users can gain insights into emerging airdrops, discover profitable farming opportunities, and optimize their engagement with the broader crypto space.
The Hunter AI Agent is a decentralized AI tool that actively searches for opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem. It combines the power of data scraping, machine learning algorithms, and real-time market analysis to support its users in various ways:
- Social Media Monitoring: Integrated with platforms like X (Twitter), the agent identifies key trends, influencers, and emerging projects, adding social intelligence to its analytics toolkit.
- Airdrop Identification: The agent detects and tracks upcoming airdrops from various projects, providing detailed insights into eligibility and participation strategies.
- Farming Strategy Optimization: By analyzing on-chain data and identifying profitable liquidity pools and staking opportunities, the agent may help users maximize their passive income potential.
- Data Analytics: Hunter processes large volumes of on-chain data to provide users with insights into token movements, market trends, and arbitrage opportunities, helping them make informed decisions.
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DRPXBT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DRPXBT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DRPXBT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DRPXBT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
