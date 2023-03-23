Extra Finance (EXTRA) トケノミクス
Extra Finance (EXTRA) 情報
What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism.
What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest.
History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism
What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2
What can your token be used for?
Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance:
$EXTRA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol
$veEXTRA — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol
$EXTRA is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions.
$veEXTRA is used for governance. Any
$EXTRA holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a
$veEXTRA in exchange.
Utility
By holding
$veEXTRA, users can unlock the following benefits and features:
APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and
$EXTRA token incentives.
- The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back
$EXTRAtokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of
$veEXTRAtokens.
- A portion of the
$EXTRAtokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to
$veEXTRAtoken holders, subject to a specific emission plan.
- At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated.
Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools.
Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (
$veEXTRAholders only) Vote & Governance in the community.
$veEXTRAis the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
Extra Finance (EXTRA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Extra Finance (EXTRA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Extra Finance (EXTRA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Extra Finance (EXTRA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EXTRA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EXTRA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EXTRA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EXTRA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。