Defi Warrior (FIWA) トケノミクス
Defi Warrior (FIWA) 情報
DeFi Warrior is a DeFi x NFT Play2earn Blockchain game with a fascinating crypto galaxy game story. While NFT games are creating a strong trend, DeFi Warrior stands out with the combination of DeFi and NFT in the game, along with the story of the crypto world in miniature. In DeFi Warrior, each blockchain is a planet, and each crypto is a warrior. The planet is also the place where warriors can build their coin mining factory, and fight against bosses or enemies for rewards.
The token FIWA backed by BEP 20 is the main token. FIWA token is required for trading on DeFi Warrior's NFT market place. We'll burn FIWA token during the project's operation. The NFT Warriors backed by BEP 721 are the main characters in game can be traded on the NFT market and staked in pool to earn token.
Such game dynamics aim to achieve two essential goals: to bring the world of crypto to masses through gaming, and to pique the curiosity of both gamers and crypto investors.
I. What makes Defi Warrior unique? The following three things can be mentioned as the highlights of Defi Warrior:
- The first Crypto character & Crypto galaxy game concept We create a miniature world of blockchain in the game. Each Warrior created is a representative of a Cryptocurrency. For example Bitcoin Warrior, Ethereum Warrior or etc. Some gameplays simulate how blockchain works such as mining or fork.
2 Crypto price movement boosts character’s strength Warrior attributes will be buffed based on the price movement of tokens on the market.
3 The first Initial Game Offering (IGO) Crowdfunding call of projects in the game
II. Defi Warrior team Defi Warrior is developed by a team of experienced professionals in both technology and Blockchain. We have 5+ years of expertise in developing 05 Crypto exchanges for Japanese & Global markets, crypto wallets, establishing private blockchains, NFT marketplaces, and DEXs. One of our prides is the in-house game development team, Smart Studio Game, with excellent individuals more than 10 years of experience and also produced many outstanding games.
- Founding team
Mark Dao - Co-founder Founder & CEO - BAP Group. Former Game System Engineer and PM at CyberAgent Group Japan (Ameba game). 5+ years in blockchain development and crypto investment
Victor Truong - Co-founder FCCA, Certified Internal Auditor. CEO - BAP Ventures 10+ years in Business & Finance 4+ years in crypto investment
Loi Luu - Cofounding Advisor CEO & Co-founder at Kyber Network
Long Vuong - Cofounding Advisor: CEO & Founder at Tomochain
- Smart Game Studio The forerunner of Smart Game Staudio is the Funkoi company whose founder is Mr. Daniel, a Google Technical Leader in Silicon Valley. Later, Funkoi was acquired by BAP and is continuing to grow at the present.
Some achievements can be named as: - The Beat Master - Top #2 US in 2021 - Screw Factory - Top #100 US market - Metal Heroes - Featured on Google Store
- Advisors
Daniel Jeppsson: Technical Project Lead at Google. 18+ years working in game development
Riley Tran Co-founder GFS Ventures. Country Director - Near Protocol
Barek Sekandari: COO of Fantom. Director of SKchain Ventures - Alexandre De Damas. Founder & CEO of Damacorp Global. Partner of Quantum Fintech Group
Defi Warrior (FIWA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Defi Warrior (FIWA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Defi Warrior (FIWA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Defi Warrior (FIWA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FIWA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FIWA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FIWA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FIWA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。