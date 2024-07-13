Dark MAGA (DMAGA) トケノミクス
Dark MAGA (DMAGA) 情報
DMAGA (Dark MAGA) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency designed to capture the spirit of the Dark MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. DMAGA emerged amid rising political tensions in the United States, serving as a digital rallying point for supporters of President Donald Trump and the ideologies tied to his administration.
Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has garnered passionate support. Even after leaving office, his influence continues to loom over the political landscape, spawning movements like "Dark MAGA," characterized by an aggressive stance.
DMAGA is a digital manifestation of this ethos. Launched on the Solana blockchain for its performance and low transaction costs, Solana's scalability and speed make it ideal for decentralized applications and assets, including political tokens like DMAGA. The coin's purpose goes beyond financial transactions, serving as a symbol of allegiance and a means of fundraising for Dark MAGA causes.
A pivotal moment for DMAGA was the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when a highly publicized attempt on Donald Trump's life shocked the nation. This incident galvanized the Dark MAGA movement, intensifying their resolve and embedding their beliefs in the cryptocurrency.
DMAGA represents more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a digital emblem of a politically charged movement. Rooted in Trump's ethos and catalyzed by dramatic events, DMAGA serves as a conduit for political expression, financial interaction, and ideological solidarity within the Dark MAGA community.
Dark MAGA (DMAGA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Dark MAGA (DMAGA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Dark MAGA (DMAGA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Dark MAGA (DMAGA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DMAGA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DMAGA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DMAGA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DMAGA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
DMAGA 価格予測
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。