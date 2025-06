Araracoin (ARARA) 情報

Araracoin (ARARA) is a BEP20 token designed to support wildlife conservation through blockchain technology. The project allocates 20% of its total supply and implements a transaction fee mechanism to fund environmental initiatives, creating a self-sustaining funding model for biodiversity preservation. Beyond direct funding, Araracoin incorporates decentralized governance, allowing ARARA holders to vote on conservation fund allocations, ensuring community-driven decision-making. The project also leverages memecoin appeal, using the macaw as a symbol to attract a broad audience while promoting environmental awareness. Built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), ARARA facilitates fast and low-cost transactions, while ensuring transparency and security through blockchain technology. The smart contract has been audited by CyberScope, reinforcing trust in its infrastructure.