4GENTIC (4GS) トケノミクス
4GENTIC (4GS) 情報
The First Agent-to-Agent Data Brokerage Protocol For Upstream Source Intelligence
- Executive Summary In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI agents, access to authentic source data has become the new digital gold. The 4GS Protocol introduces a groundbreaking paradigm: the first-ever Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Data Brokerage system, specifically designed to capture, process, and distribute genuine source intelligence from fragmented data sources. Through a sophisticated network of AI agents working together, the protocol monitors, captures, and aggregates data across multiple platforms. This cross-platform approach ensures capture of authentic community signals at their source, rather than relying on downstream information. Our upstream data collection and distribution system allows AI agents to tap into interactions, decisions, and insights that are typically difficult to capture effectively. 4GS serves as a crucial upstream data provider in the AI agent ecosystem, ensuring that downstream agents, humans, and organizations can leverage unique source data effectively. 4GS not only delivers raw data but also performs semantic aggregations to produce context-aware insights, enabling users to make informed decisions. 4GS addresses a fundamental challenge in the AI industry by providing scalable access to authentic, real-time human intelligence through both raw data and actionable insights.
4GENTIC (4GS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
4GENTIC (4GS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
4GENTIC (4GS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
4GENTIC (4GS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される 4GS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
4GS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
4GS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、4GS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
4GS 価格予測
4GS の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の 4GS 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。