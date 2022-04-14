Tokenomics de Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA)
Informations sur Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA)
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation.
Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants.
At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment.
The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration.
OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership.
As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens OIIAOIIA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens OIIAOIIA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de OIIAOIIA, explorez le prix en direct du token OIIAOIIA !
Prévision du prix de OIIAOIIA
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction OIIAOIIA pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de OIIAOIIA combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.