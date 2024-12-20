قیمت Jade Currency (JADE)
قیمت لحظه ای Jade Currency (JADE) امروز معادل 0.00133141 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 78.60K USD است. قیمت JADE به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Jade Currency در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 31.99 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Jade Currency در طول روز -9.20%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 58.57M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای JADE به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت JADE است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Jade Currency به USD به میزان $ -0.000135007717043806 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Jade Currency به USD به میزان $ +0.0010386760 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Jade Currency به USD به میزان $ +0.0009663317 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Jade Currency به USD به میزان $ +0.0007296245849347573 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.000135007717043806
|-9.20%
|30 روز
|$ +0.0010386760
|+78.01%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0009663317
|+72.58%
|90 روز
|$ +0.0007296245849347573
|+121.24%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Jade Currency را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-1.59%
-9.20%
-12.68%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 JADE به AUD
A$0.002130256
|1 JADE به GBP
￡0.0010518139
|1 JADE به EUR
€0.0012781536
|1 JADE به USD
$0.00133141
|1 JADE به MYR
RM0.005991345
|1 JADE به TRY
₺0.0468390038
|1 JADE به JPY
¥0.2085786906
|1 JADE به RUB
₽0.1365494096
|1 JADE به INR
₹0.1132097923
|1 JADE به IDR
Rp21.4743518323
|1 JADE به PHP
₱0.0783135362
|1 JADE به EGP
￡E.0.0677820831
|1 JADE به BRL
R$0.0082147997
|1 JADE به CAD
C$0.0019039163
|1 JADE به BDT
৳0.1597159436
|1 JADE به NGN
₦2.0738441583
|1 JADE به UAH
₴0.0561056174
|1 JADE به VES
Bs0.06790191
|1 JADE به PKR
Rs0.371995954
|1 JADE به KZT
₸0.7011071919
|1 JADE به THB
฿0.0458537604
|1 JADE به TWD
NT$0.043537107
|1 JADE به CHF
Fr0.0011849549
|1 JADE به HKD
HK$0.0103450557
|1 JADE به MAD
.د.م0.0134072987