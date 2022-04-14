Cogni Token (COG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cogni Token (COG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cogni Token (COG) Information CogniToken AI is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform driven by "cognitive science" as the core.It's name comes from the in-depth simulation of the human cognitive process, aiming to optimize human-computer interaction scenarios through intelligent decision-making and autonomous learning ability. Official Website: https://cognitoken.top/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zNSIjCKglyr5uNid9sAnCTZBF00y1239/view Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xba27e487697f88635baf8b469a36a313faccb4ea Buy COG Now!

Cogni Token (COG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cogni Token (COG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 47 $ 47 $ 47 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.307 $ 0.307 $ 0.307 Learn more about Cogni Token (COG) price

Cogni Token (COG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cogni Token (COG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COG's tokenomics, explore COG token's live price!

How to Buy COG
Interested in adding Cogni Token (COG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy COG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Cogni Token (COG) Price History Analysing the price history of COG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore COG Price History now!

COG Price Prediction Want to know where COG might be heading? Our COG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See COG token's Price Prediction now!

