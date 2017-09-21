LINK টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.

LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap. Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Amount (LINK) % of Max Supply Notes Public Token Sale 350,000,000 35% Raised $32M in September 2017 Node Operators & Ecosystem 350,000,000 35% For node incentives and ecosystem growth Company Reserve 300,000,000 30% For development and operational costs Total 1,000,000,000 100%

Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.

35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO. Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.

35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development. Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.

LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs. Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.

LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators. Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.

Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK. Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.

In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window. Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).

Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days). Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.

The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security. Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.

Unlocking Time

Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.

After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim. Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint Allocation 35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve Usage Payment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees Incentives Staking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards Locking 28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards Unlocking 7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days

Additional Notes

Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.

Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators. Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.

Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator. Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.

Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address. Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.

Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.