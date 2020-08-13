Curve (CRV) এর টোকেনোমিক্স

Curve (CRV) সম্পর্কে প্রধান ইনসাইট আবিষ্কার করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে এর টোকেন সরবরাহ, বণ্টন মডেল এবং রিয়েল-টাইম মার্কেট ডেটা।
Curve (CRV) এর তথ্য

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

অফিসিয়াল ওয়েবসাইট:
https://www.curve.finance/
হোয়াইটপেপার:
https://docs.curve.fi/
ব্লক এক্সপ্লোরার:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xD533a949740bb3306d119CC777fa900bA034cd52

Curve (CRV) এর টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইস বিশ্লেষণ

Curve (CRV) এর মূল টোকেনোমিক্স এবং প্রাইসের ডেটা এক্সপ্লোর করুন, যার মধ্যে রয়েছে মার্কেট ক্যাপ, সরবরাহের বিবরণ, FDV এবং প্রাইস হিস্টরি। এক নজরে টোকেনের বর্তমান মূল্য এবং মার্কেট পজিশন বুঝুন।

মার্কেট ক্যাপ:
$ 1.25B
$ 1.25B$ 1.25B
মোট সরবরাহ:
$ 3.03B
$ 3.03B$ 3.03B
সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ: $ 1.37B
$ 1.37B
$ 1.37B$ 1.37B
FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন): $ 2.76B
$ 2.76B
$ 2.76B$ 2.76B
সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ: $ 17.745
$ 17.745
$ 17.745$ 17.745
সর্বকালের সর্বনিম্ন:
$ 0.18109279935395833
$ 0.18109279935395833$ 0.18109279935395833
বর্তমান প্রাইস:
$ 0.9096
$ 0.9096$ 0.9096

Curve (CRV) এর বিস্তারিত টোকেন কাঠামো

CRV টোকেন কীভাবে ইস্যু করা হয়, বরাদ্দ করা হয় এবং আনলক করা হয় তা আরও গভীরভাবে জানুন। এই অংশটি টোকেনের অর্থনৈতিক কাঠামোর মূল দিকগুলো তুলে ধরে: উপযোগিতা, প্রণোদনা এবং ভেস্টিং।

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance and incentive token for the Curve Finance protocol. Its token economics are designed to align incentives for liquidity providers, protocol users, and the broader Curve ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Continuous Emission: CRV is minted and distributed primarily to liquidity providers via a system of smart contracts (GaugeController, Minter, and Liquidity Gauges). The emission rate decreases over time, with a projected end date around the year 2140.
  • Governance-Directed: veCRV holders (vote-escrowed CRV) can vote on which liquidity pools receive CRV emissions, directing incentives to pools deemed most valuable by the community.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial and ongoing allocation of CRV is as follows:

Allocation CategoryRecipient GroupVesting/Unlock TypeVesting/Unlock Period% of Max SupplyNotes
Liquidity ProvidersCommunity/IncentivesLinear, decreasingDaily, until ~2140~62%Main ongoing emissions, rate decreases over time
Core TeamTeam/AdvisorsLinear4 years (2020-08-13 to 2024-08-12)~26.44%Subject to 4-year linear vesting
InvestorsPrivate InvestorsLinear2 years (2020-08-13 to 2022-08-12)~3.57%Subject to 2-year linear vesting
EmployeesTeam/AdvisorsLinear2 years (2020-08-13 to 2022-08-12)~3%Subject to 2-year linear vesting
Early UsersCommunity/IncentivesLinear1 year (2020-08-13 to 2021-08-12)VariableRetroactive airdrop to early users
Community ReserveTreasury/EcosystemCliffImmediate (2020-08-13)~5%For ecosystem and community initiatives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

CRV serves three primary functions within the Curve ecosystem:

  1. Voting: CRV holders can lock their tokens to receive veCRV, which grants voting power in the DAO. This allows participation in governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
  2. Staking: Locked CRV (veCRV) holders receive a share of protocol trading fees, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token).
  3. Boosting: By locking CRV, liquidity providers can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x, incentivizing long-term alignment and deeper liquidity.

Fee Distribution

  • 50% of all trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders.
  • Fees are used to buy 3CRV, which is then distributed to veCRV holders.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vote-Escrowed CRV (veCRV): Users can lock CRV for a period ranging from 1 week to 4 years. The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received, and thus, the greater the voting power and reward boost.
  • Lock Duration: Maximum lock is 4 years; veCRV decays linearly as the lock approaches expiry.

Unlocking Time

  • Team/Investors/Employees: Linear vesting schedules, with team tokens unlocking over 4 years, and investor/employee tokens over 2 years, starting from August 13, 2020.
  • Liquidity Providers: Ongoing linear unlocks with a decreasing issuance rate, projected to continue until 2140.
  • Early Users: Linear unlock over 1 year from August 13, 2020.
  • Community Reserve: Cliff unlock on August 13, 2020.

Allocation and Vesting Table

Recipient GroupUnlock TypeStart DateEnd DateVesting/Unlock Notes
Liquidity ProvidersLinear2020-08-13~2140Daily emission, decreasing rate
Core TeamLinear2020-08-132024-08-124-year vesting
InvestorsLinear2020-08-132022-08-122-year vesting
EmployeesLinear2020-08-132022-08-122-year vesting
Early UsersLinear2020-08-132021-08-121-year vesting
Community ReserveCliff2020-08-132020-08-13Immediate unlock

Underlying Mechanisms and Implications

  • Governance Power: The veCRV system ensures that only long-term aligned participants have significant influence over protocol decisions.
  • Incentive Alignment: Boosting and fee-sharing mechanisms reward users who both provide liquidity and commit to long-term protocol participation.
  • Emission Decay: The decreasing emission rate is designed to reduce inflationary pressure over time, supporting long-term value accrual for CRV holders.
  • Vesting Schedules: Linear vesting for team, investors, and employees reduces the risk of large, sudden token releases, supporting price stability.

Limitations and Considerations

  • veCRV Illiquidity: Locked CRV (veCRV) is non-transferable, which can limit flexibility for holders.
  • Governance Centralization Risk: Large veCRV holders can exert significant influence, though this is mitigated by the need for long-term locks.
  • Emission Uncertainty: The actual end date for emissions may vary depending on protocol governance and future upgrades.

Actionable Insights

  • For Liquidity Providers: Locking CRV for veCRV maximizes both governance power and yield.
  • For Protocol Participants: Active participation in governance can direct incentives to preferred pools.
  • For Investors: Understanding the vesting and emission schedules is critical for assessing potential supply-side risks.

This structure ensures that Curve’s token economics are robust, incentive-aligned, and designed for long-term sustainability.

Curve (CRV) টোকেনোমিক্স: প্রধান মেট্রিকস ব্যাখ্যা এবং ব্যবহারের ক্ষেত্রসমূহ

Curve (CRV) এর দীর্ঘমেয়াদী মূল্য, স্থায়িত্ব এবং সম্ভাবনা বিশ্লেষণের জন্য এর টোকেনোমিক্স বোঝা অপরিহার্য।

মূল মেট্রিক্স এবং কীভাবে সেগুলো গণনা করা হয়:

মোট সরবরাহ:

সর্বাধিক সংখ্যক CRV টোকেন তৈরি করা হয়েছে বা তৈরি করা হবে।

সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ:

বর্তমানে মার্কেটে এবং জনসাধারণের হাতে থাকা টোকেনের সংখ্যা।

সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ:

মোট কতগুলো CRV টোকেন থাকতে পারে তার সর্বোচ্চ সীমা।

FDV (সম্পূর্ণ মুনাফাকৃত মূল্যায়ন):

বর্তমান প্রাইস × সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ হিসাবে হিসাব করা হয়, যা টোকেনগুলো পুরোপুরি প্রচলনে থাকলে মোট মার্কেট ক্যাপের একটি অনুমান প্রদান করে।

মুদ্রাস্ফীতির হার:

নতুন টোকেন কত দ্রুত চালু করা হচ্ছে তা প্রতিফলিত করে, যা দুষ্প্রাপ্যতা এবং দীর্ঘমেয়াদি প্রাইস পরিবর্তনকে প্রভাবিত করে।

ট্রেডারদের জন্য এই মেট্রিকসগুলো কেন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ?

উচ্চ সার্কুলেটিং সরবরাহ = অধিক লিকুইডিটি।

সীমিত সর্বোচ্চ সরবরাহ + কম মুদ্রাস্ফীতি = দীর্ঘমেয়াদী প্রাইস বৃদ্ধির সম্ভাবনা।

স্বচ্ছ টোকেন বিতরণ = প্রজেক্টের উপর আরও ভালো আস্থা এবং কেন্দ্রীভূত নিয়ন্ত্রণের ঝুঁকি কম।

নিম্ন বর্তমান মার্কেট ক্যাপ সহ উচ্চ FDV = সম্ভাব্য অতিরিক্ত মূল্যায়নের ইঙ্গিত।

এখন যেহেতু আপনি CRV এর টোকেনোমিক্স বুঝতে পেরেছেন, CRVটোকেনের লাইভ প্রাইস এক্সপ্লোর করুন!

কীভাবে CRV কিনবেন

আপনার পোর্টফোলিওতে Curve (CRV) যোগ করতে আগ্রহী? MEXC ক্রেডিট কার্ড, ব্যাংক ট্রান্সফার এবং পিয়ার-টু-পিয়ার ট্রেডিং সহ বিভিন্ন পদ্ধতিতে CRV ক্রয় সমর্থন করে। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC ক্রিপ্টো কেনাকাটা সহজ এবং নিরাপদ করে তোলে।

Curve (CRV) এর প্রাইস হিস্টরি

CRVএর প্রাইস হিস্টরি বিশ্লেষণ ব্যবহারকারীদেরকে অতীতের মার্কেটের গতিবিধি, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাপোর্ট/রেজিস্ট্যান্স লেভেল এবং অস্থিরতার ধরণ বুঝতে সহায়তা করে। আপনি সর্বকালের সর্বোচ্চ ট্র্যাক করছেন বা ট্রেন্ড সনাক্ত করছেন, যা হিস্টোরিকাল ডেটা প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন এবং টেকনিক্যাল অ্যানালাইসিসের একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অংশ।

CRV এর প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন

জানতে চান কোথায় CRV এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে? আমাদের CRV প্রাইস প্রেডিকশন পৃষ্ঠাটি মার্কেটের মনোভাব, ঐতিহাসিক ট্রেন্ড এবং প্রযুক্তিগত সূচকগুলোকে একত্রিত করে একটি ভবিষ্যৎমুখী দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি প্রদান করে।

আপনি কেন MEXC বেছে নেবেন?

MEXC বিশ্বের শীর্ষস্থানীয় ক্রিপ্টো এক্সচেঞ্জগুলোর মধ্যে একটি, বিশ্বব্যাপী লক্ষ লক্ষ ব্যবহারকারীর দ্বারা বিশ্বস্ত। আপনি একজন শিক্ষানবিস বা পেশাদার হোন না কেন, MEXC হল আপনার ক্রিপ্টোয় প্রবেশের সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়।

মাত্র 1 USDT দিয়ে ক্রিপ্টো কিনুন: ক্রিপ্টো পরিচালনা করার আপনার সবচেয়ে সহজ উপায়!

ডিসক্লেইমার

এই পৃষ্ঠার টোকেনোমিক্স ডেটা তৃতীয় পক্ষের উৎস থেকে নেওয়া হয়েছে। MEXC এর নির্ভুলতার গ্যারান্টি দেয় না। বিনিয়োগ করার আগে অনুগ্রহ করে গভীর গবেষণা করুন।