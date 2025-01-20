سعر Bitcoin20 (BTC20)
سعر Bitcoin20 (BTC20) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.100388. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر BTC20 مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Bitcoin20 الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 60.53
- تغيير سعر Bitcoin20 خلال اليوم هو -2.04%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BTC20 مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BTC20.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Bitcoin20 مقابل USD هو $ -0.0020966355472205 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin20 مقابل USD هو $ -0.0149494697 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin20 مقابل USD هو $ -0.0311659866 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin20 مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0020966355472205
|-2.04%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0149494697
|-14.89%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0311659866
|-31.04%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Bitcoin20: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.98%
-2.04%
-14.39%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? BTC20 is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ERC-20 version of Bitcoin built on the Ethereum blockchain, recreating the state of the Bitcoin blockchain and token supply from 2011, when there were only 6.05 million BTC in circulation and the price was $1. With every original Bitcoin block confirmation, a number of $BTC20 tokens will be released and distributed to stakers via a verified staking contract in line with the Bitcoin release schedule. After the presale, $BTC20 holders can stake their tokens to receive a share of the staking rewards. The more $BTC20 tokens a person stakes, the higher the rewards they are going to receive. What makes your project unique? Building upon the foundations of the Bitcoin release mechanism, which is Proof-of-Work (PoW), BTC20 introduces the less energy intensive Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model that rewards participants in proportion to their staked tokens. Through this mechanism, BTC20 presents a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a substantial share of the rewards released through the Ethereum-based staking contract. The more individuals stake their BTC20, the greater their share of the released rewards. This design fosters a community-driven ecosystem, where collective action drives the prosperity of all participants. History of your project. BTC20 presale started on the 17th of July and ended on the 29th of July, raising $6,050,000 and reaching its presale goal in only 12 days. Staking of BTC20 tokens started on the 9th of August and over 40% of the supply, $2.5 million have been staked in the first 18 hours since the launch. What’s next for your project? After the presale, 14,950,000 BTC20 remain tokens were locked in the staking contract to reward staking pool participants. With every Bitcoin block confirmation, 50 BTC20 tokens are released and distributed to all participants in the staking pool. Rewards accrue in real time every 10 minutes. Similar to Bitcoin, the project will have 4-year halvings. BTC20 is programmed to reduce its simulated block rewards by 50% every four years, starting at 50 BTC20 every 10 minutes. The first BTC20 halving will be in 2025 when the rewards will be reduced to 25 BTC20 per block. The second BTC20 Halving will be in 2029 and the rewards will reduced to 12.5 BTC20 per block. The third BTC20 Halving will be 2033 when the rewards will be reduced to 6.25 BTC20 per block. What can your token be used for? The project is a great opportunity for buyers to receive staking rewards and earn some passive income. The percentage of rewards users earn is directly proportional to the overall number of tokens staked. Since BTC20 is a proof-of-stake token, buyers who decide to stake their tokens have the opportunity to contribute to the network's security as well.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 BTC20 إلى AUD
A$0.16162468
|1 BTC20 إلى GBP
￡0.08231816
|1 BTC20 إلى EUR
€0.09737636
|1 BTC20 إلى USD
$0.100388
|1 BTC20 إلى MYR
RM0.451746
|1 BTC20 إلى TRY
₺3.56979728
|1 BTC20 إلى JPY
¥15.69767156
|1 BTC20 إلى RUB
₽10.31687476
|1 BTC20 إلى INR
₹8.69058916
|1 BTC20 إلى IDR
Rp1,645.70465472
|1 BTC20 إلى PHP
₱5.87370188
|1 BTC20 إلى EGP
￡E.5.05654356
|1 BTC20 إلى BRL
R$0.60935516
|1 BTC20 إلى CAD
C$0.14455872
|1 BTC20 إلى BDT
৳12.19613812
|1 BTC20 إلى NGN
₦156.36736044
|1 BTC20 إلى UAH
₴4.2263348
|1 BTC20 إلى VES
Bs5.52134
|1 BTC20 إلى PKR
Rs27.97010456
|1 BTC20 إلى KZT
₸53.255834
|1 BTC20 إلى THB
฿3.46137824
|1 BTC20 إلى TWD
NT$3.30376908
|1 BTC20 إلى CHF
Fr0.09135308
|1 BTC20 إلى HKD
HK$0.78101864
|1 BTC20 إلى MAD
.د.م1.00789552