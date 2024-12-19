WETH 價格 (WETH)
今天 WETH (WETH) 的實時價格爲 3,682.16 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 10.24B USD。WETH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WETH 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.66B USD
- WETH 當天價格變化爲 -4.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.78M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WETH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WETH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，WETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -160.855983044516。
在過去30天內，WETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +691.8174765760。
在過去60天內，WETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1,374.4483321680。
在過去90天內，WETH 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1,144.706286542086。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -160.855983044516
|-4.18%
|30天
|$ +691.8174765760
|+18.79%
|60天
|$ +1,374.4483321680
|+37.33%
|90天
|$ +1,144.706286542086
|+45.11%
WETH 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
-4.18%
-6.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is WETH (Wrapped ETH)? WETH is the tokenized/packaged form of ETH that you use to pay for items when you interact with Ethereum dApps. WETH follows the ERC-20 token standards, enabling it to achieve interoperability with other ERC-20 tokens. This offers more utility to holders as they can use it across networks and dApps. You can stake, yield farm, lend, and provide liquidity to various liquidity pools with WETH. Also, unlike ETH, which doesn’t conform to its own ERC-20 standard and thus has lower interoperability as it can’t be used on other chains besides Ethereum, WETH can be used on cheaper and high throughput alternatives like Binance, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano. The price of WETH will always be the same as ETH because it maintains a 1:1 wrapping ratio. How to Wrap ETH? Custodians wrap and unwrap ETH. To wrap ETH, you send ETH to a custodian. This can be a multi-sig wallet, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), or a smart contract. After connecting your web3 wallet to a DeFi exchange, you enter the amount of ETH you wish to wrap and click the swap function. Once the transaction is confirmed, you will receive WETH tokens equivalent to the ETH that you’ve swapped. On a centralized exchange, the exchange burns the deposited ETH and mints a wrapped form for you. And when you want to unwrap it, the exchange will burn the wrapped version and mint the ETH on your behalf. What’s Next for WETH? According to the developers, hopefully there will be no future for WETH. According to the website, steps are being taken to update ETH to make it compliant with its own ERC-20 standards.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 WETH 兌換 AUD
A$5,854.6344
|1 WETH 兌換 GBP
￡2,908.9064
|1 WETH 兌換 EUR
€3,534.8736
|1 WETH 兌換 USD
$3,682.16
|1 WETH 兌換 MYR
RM16,569.72
|1 WETH 兌換 TRY
₺129,206.9944
|1 WETH 兌換 JPY
¥578,577.8008
|1 WETH 兌換 RUB
₽379,262.48
|1 WETH 兌換 INR
₹313,314.9944
|1 WETH 兌換 IDR
Rp60,363,269.0304
|1 WETH 兌換 PHP
₱217,431.548
|1 WETH 兌換 EGP
￡E.187,385.1224
|1 WETH 兌換 BRL
R$22,718.9272
|1 WETH 兌換 CAD
C$5,265.4888
|1 WETH 兌換 BDT
৳440,054.9416
|1 WETH 兌換 NGN
₦5,717,621.2264
|1 WETH 兌換 UAH
₴154,577.0768
|1 WETH 兌換 VES
Bs184,108
|1 WETH 兌換 PKR
Rs1,024,781.9496
|1 WETH 兌換 KZT
₸1,931,845.244
|1 WETH 兌換 THB
฿127,108.1632
|1 WETH 兌換 TWD
NT$120,185.7024
|1 WETH 兌換 CHF
Fr3,277.1224
|1 WETH 兌換 HKD
HK$28,610.3832
|1 WETH 兌換 MAD
.د.م36,932.0648