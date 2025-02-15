STEVE 價格 ($STEVE)
今天 STEVE ($STEVE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$STEVE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
STEVE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.02K USD
- STEVE 當天價格變化爲 +5.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $STEVE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $STEVE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，STEVE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，STEVE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，STEVE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，STEVE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|-43.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|-70.16%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
STEVE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.56%
+5.00%
-16.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Our token is a meme coin. It is based on Matt Furie's Boys Club Comic, the same one PEPE, Landwolf, Andy, etc. are all from. Steve however is an original concept, and all art is original. "$STEVE is the neighborhood drug dealer based on a character from Matt Furie's Boy's Club Comic." It is a meme coin so we are exploring utilities however its sole purpose is community and representing kind of the hippie, stoner, neighborhood weed dealer type culture (we are not selling drugs). Think the films Dazed and Confused and/or Pineapple Express. Our co founder Novae is the founder of Swamps Dex (https://x.com/Swamps_L2), value of 30m+ and a successful seed round of $2.2m led by Dingaling, Pranksy and others so we do have tech experience and those connections and possible related utilities are always on the table for the future. It was trending #1 - #3 on Dexscreener of all tokens on all chains for the first 48 hours. Exceeded $7m volume for the first few hours. Our twitter has 2600 real followers, and our telegram has 4.5k again all real people. Our ATH is 6.1m FDV and we currently sit at 750k after five days. Our holder count is 2,142 and our total volume is well above $10m.
