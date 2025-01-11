Phill 價格 (PHILL)
今天 Phill (PHILL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 38.01K USD。PHILL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Phill 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 125.19 USD
- Phill 當天價格變化爲 -1.34%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.43M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PHILL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PHILL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Phill 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Phill 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Phill 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Phill 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|-54.42%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Phill 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.47%
-1.34%
-18.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming. The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto. Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets. In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
