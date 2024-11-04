Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone
Enjin實時價格 (ENJ)
今天 Enjin (ENJ) 的當前價格為 0.2487 USD，當前市值為 -- USD。 ENJ 兌換USD的價格實時更新。
Enjin的主要市場表現：
- 24小時交易量為 $ 163.49K USD
- Enjin在一天內的漲跌幅是 -5.68%
- 它的流通供應量是-- USD。
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ENJ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ENJ 價格信息的首選平臺。
跟蹤 Enjin 當天、30、60 和 90 天的價格變化：
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.014977
|-5.68%
|30天
|$ +0.039
|+18.59%
|60天
|$ +0.0919
|+58.60%
|90天
|$ +0.0999
|+67.13%
探索 Enjin 的最新價格詳情：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.16%
-5.68%
-18.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Enjin Blockchain is Layer 1 custom built with NFT functions at the protocol level, supported by no code integration into games. NFT functions such as NFT minting and transfers are not added smart contracts; these are part of the core code. This guarantees on-chain royalties, avoids scams from fake smart contracts, and brings many other advantages. Features such as managed wallets (allowing users to receive NFTs before they open wallets) and fuel tanks (allowing free transactions) make onboarding new users easy and promote mass adoption. Enjin Blockchain arose from the world's oldest NFT gaming ecosystem from 2018, supported by a seamless app layer--Enjin Wallet, NFT.io marketplace, Enjin Platform (API NFT integration into games), and the Beam NFT QR code distribution system. Enjin Blockchain is powered by Enjin Coin (ENJ) and built on Substrate (Polkadot code). The underlying Enjin Relaychain and its validators secure the network, while matrixchains on top of this process transactions, allowing scalability. Enjin Matrixchain is the flagship matrixchain on Enjin Blockchain. It will be the template for future matrixchains, which are envisioned to be easy-to-launch NFT-focused chains for enterprise users who aim to segregate data and create a self-contained economy centered around their own matrixchain.
Enjin在MEXC已上線，爲您提供直接在我們平臺上購買、持有、轉讓和質押代幣的便利。無論您是經驗豐富的投資者還是加密貨幣世界的新手，MEXC 都提供用戶友好的界面和各種工具來有效管理您的 Enjin 投資。有關該代幣的更多詳細信息，我們邀請您訪問我們的數字資產介紹頁面。
此外，您還可以：
- 檢查 ENJ 質押可用性，瞭解如何通過持有的資產賺取獎勵。
- 在我們的博客上閱讀有關 Enjin 的評論和分析報告，以瞭解最新的市場趨勢和專家見解。
我們全面的資源旨在讓您的 Enjin 購買體驗順暢且信息豐富，確保您擁有自信投資所需的所有工具和知識。
加密貨幣價格預測涉及預測或推測加密貨幣的未來價值。這些預測旨在預測特定加密貨幣的潛在未來價值，例如Enjin、比特幣或以太坊。 ENJ未來的價格是多少？ 2025、2026、2027到2050年價值多少？如需詳細預測信息，請查看我們的Enjin價格預測頁面。
追蹤ENJ的價格軌跡可以為其過去的表現提供有價值的見解，並幫助投資者了解隨著時間的推移影響其價值的因素。了解這些歷史模式可以為評估ENJ的潛在未來軌跡提供有價值的背景。有關詳細的價格歴史信息，請查看我們的Enjin價格歷史頁面。
正在尋找如何購買 Enjin？該過程簡單且不麻煩！您可以按照我們的如何購買的分步指南輕鬆在 MEXC 上購買Enjin。我們爲您提供詳細的說明和視頻教程，演示如何在 MEXC 上註冊並使用各種可用的便捷支付選項。
要更深入地瞭解 Enjin，請考慮探索其他資源，例如白皮書、官方網站和其他發佈信息：
數量
1 ENJ = 0.2487 USD