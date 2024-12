什麼是Everyworld (EVERY)

Everyworld is a global web3 jackpot that rewards people for their time and attention through a rewarded ads protocol. Users can enter the jackpot when they engage with digital content, and payouts from the jackpot are split evenly between the winner and environmental conservation organizations through Everyworld’s dual-incentive mechanism. This is a new way to capitalize social change that combines the thrill of winning payouts with the power of pooling donations, leveraging the community-driven power of blockchain technology.

Everyworld (EVERY) 資源 白皮書 官網