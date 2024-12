什麼是Ethos (ETHOS)

Ethos is an on-chain, self-custody wallet and trading app, providing users with a secure and convenient platform for cross-chain swapping, best-price execution, and soon, gasless transactions. Ethos ensures that users retain sole custody of their assets while enjoying a trading experience that rivals centralized exchanges. Your keys, your crypto. The Ethos founders have been involved with crypto since 2016, and deeply believe that crypto needs to return to its self-custody roots in order to stay safe and fair for everyone.

