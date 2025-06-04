Eggdog 價格 (EGG)
今天 Eggdog (EGG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 98.34K USD。EGG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Eggdog 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Eggdog 當天價格變化爲 +4.87%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EGG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EGG 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Eggdog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Eggdog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Eggdog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Eggdog 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|-1.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|+8.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Eggdog 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.41%
+4.87%
-9.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Eggdog Crypto is an innovative and playful project inspired by the internet meme sensation that took the online world by storm. Originating from a video titled "Meet Eggdog" uploaded by YouTuber Zamsire on March 2, 2019, the Eggdog meme features a 3D model of a dog shaped like an egg, engaging in various comical and absurd scenarios. Since its debut, the Eggdog phenomenon has gained widespread popularity, spawning numerous creative iterations like "Eggdog Diner" on March 12, 2019, also by Zamsire, and a real-life version in a video aptly titled "Eggdog" by YouTuber Rapid Liquid on May 3, 2019. Eggdog Crypto aims to capture the essence of this internet sensation in the world of digital assets. Embracing the whimsical nature of Eggdog, the project introduces a unique and entertaining approach to the crypto space. With a community that appreciates the humor and creativity surrounding Eggdog, the project envisions a lighthearted and engaging environment where users can participate in activities such as stretching Eggdogs into the air ridiculously high or witnessing them dancing in a delightful virtual space. As a testament to the power of internet culture, Eggdog Crypto brings a refreshing and humorous twist to the world of blockchain, inviting users to join the community and explore the fun side of crypto.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EGG 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 EGG 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 EGG 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 EGG 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 EGG 兌換 USD
$--
|1 EGG 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 EGG 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 EGG 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 EGG 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 EGG 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 EGG 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 EGG 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 EGG 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 EGG 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 EGG 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 EGG 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 EGG 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 EGG 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 EGG 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 EGG 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 EGG 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 EGG 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 EGG 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 EGG 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 EGG 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 EGG 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 EGG 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 EGG 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 EGG 兌換 MXN
$--