什麼是Aipets (AIPETS)

AIPETS SOLANA This is where digital pets bring joy and rewards on the Solana blockchain. Companionship: Each AI Pet is unique and brings joy to users life; sharing their love and care for their pets. Eco-Friendly: Our platform is powered by cutting edge blockchain technology, making it fast and environmentally friendly. Adopt an AI Pet and make a positive impact. A portion of proceeds supports animal welfare initiatives. Blockchain has no heart, and is not fun hence AIPETS offers a simple web app combining pets and crypto. This is an effort to bring heartfelt connection on chain. Team: No team allocation Liquidity Pool (LP): 90% of supply Ecosystem Fund Marketing/CEX: 10% No Tax Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 units No Inflation: Token supply won’t increase. Deflation: Token supply will decrease through buyback and burn. Revenue: 20% for buyback and burn, 79% for development, 1% to animal welfare charity and initiatives. Revenue will be generated through pet generation and management fees.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Aipets (AIPETS) 資源 官網