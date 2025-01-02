WETH 价格 (WETH)
今天 WETH (WETH) 的实时价格为 3,456.39 USD。目前其市值为 $ 10.39B USD。WETH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
WETH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 550.90M USD
- WETH 当天价格变化为 +3.39%
- 其循环供应量为 3.01M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WETH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WETH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，WETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +113.4。
在过去30天内，WETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -88.3653754620。
在过去60天内，WETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1,403.4049444800。
在过去90天内，WETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1,080.918159193428。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +113.4
|+3.39%
|30天
|$ -88.3653754620
|-2.55%
|60天
|$ +1,403.4049444800
|+40.60%
|90天
|$ +1,080.918159193428
|+45.50%
WETH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.50%
+3.39%
+3.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is WETH (Wrapped ETH)? WETH is the tokenized/packaged form of ETH that you use to pay for items when you interact with Ethereum dApps. WETH follows the ERC-20 token standards, enabling it to achieve interoperability with other ERC-20 tokens. This offers more utility to holders as they can use it across networks and dApps. You can stake, yield farm, lend, and provide liquidity to various liquidity pools with WETH. Also, unlike ETH, which doesn’t conform to its own ERC-20 standard and thus has lower interoperability as it can’t be used on other chains besides Ethereum, WETH can be used on cheaper and high throughput alternatives like Binance, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano. The price of WETH will always be the same as ETH because it maintains a 1:1 wrapping ratio. How to Wrap ETH? Custodians wrap and unwrap ETH. To wrap ETH, you send ETH to a custodian. This can be a multi-sig wallet, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), or a smart contract. After connecting your web3 wallet to a DeFi exchange, you enter the amount of ETH you wish to wrap and click the swap function. Once the transaction is confirmed, you will receive WETH tokens equivalent to the ETH that you’ve swapped. On a centralized exchange, the exchange burns the deposited ETH and mints a wrapped form for you. And when you want to unwrap it, the exchange will burn the wrapped version and mint the ETH on your behalf. What’s Next for WETH? According to the developers, hopefully there will be no future for WETH. According to the website, steps are being taken to update ETH to make it compliant with its own ERC-20 standards.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 WETH 兑换 AUD
A$5,530.224
|1 WETH 兑换 GBP
￡2,765.112
|1 WETH 兑换 EUR
€3,318.1344
|1 WETH 兑换 USD
$3,456.39
|1 WETH 兑换 MYR
RM15,450.0633
|1 WETH 兑换 TRY
₺122,045.1309
|1 WETH 兑换 JPY
¥542,687.7939
|1 WETH 兑换 RUB
₽385,387.485
|1 WETH 兑换 INR
₹296,385.4425
|1 WETH 兑换 IDR
Rp55,748,218.0017
|1 WETH 兑换 PHP
₱200,194.1088
|1 WETH 兑换 EGP
￡E.175,446.3564
|1 WETH 兑换 BRL
R$21,429.618
|1 WETH 兑换 CAD
C$4,977.2016
|1 WETH 兑换 BDT
৳413,038.605
|1 WETH 兑换 NGN
₦5,342,161.8201
|1 WETH 兑换 UAH
₴145,548.5829
|1 WETH 兑换 VES
Bs176,275.89
|1 WETH 兑换 PKR
Rs963,295.893
|1 WETH 兑换 KZT
₸1,814,362.8027
|1 WETH 兑换 THB
฿118,485.0492
|1 WETH 兑换 TWD
NT$113,680.6671
|1 WETH 兑换 CHF
Fr3,110.751
|1 WETH 兑换 HKD
HK$26,856.1503
|1 WETH 兑换 MAD
.د.م34,944.1029