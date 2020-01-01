WETH（WETH）代币经济学
WETH（WETH）信息
What is WETH (Wrapped ETH)? WETH is the tokenized/packaged form of ETH that you use to pay for items when you interact with Ethereum dApps. WETH follows the ERC-20 token standards, enabling it to achieve interoperability with other ERC-20 tokens.
This offers more utility to holders as they can use it across networks and dApps. You can stake, yield farm, lend, and provide liquidity to various liquidity pools with WETH.
Also, unlike ETH, which doesn’t conform to its own ERC-20 standard and thus has lower interoperability as it can’t be used on other chains besides Ethereum, WETH can be used on cheaper and high throughput alternatives like Binance, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano.
The price of WETH will always be the same as ETH because it maintains a 1:1 wrapping ratio.
How to Wrap ETH? Custodians wrap and unwrap ETH. To wrap ETH, you send ETH to a custodian. This can be a multi-sig wallet, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), or a smart contract. After connecting your web3 wallet to a DeFi exchange, you enter the amount of ETH you wish to wrap and click the swap function. Once the transaction is confirmed, you will receive WETH tokens equivalent to the ETH that you’ve swapped.
On a centralized exchange, the exchange burns the deposited ETH and mints a wrapped form for you. And when you want to unwrap it, the exchange will burn the wrapped version and mint the ETH on your behalf.
What’s Next for WETH? According to the developers, hopefully there will be no future for WETH. According to the website, steps are being taken to update ETH to make it compliant with its own ERC-20 standards.
WETH（WETH）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 WETH（WETH）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
WETH（WETH）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 WETH（WETH）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WETH 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WETH 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 WETH 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 WETH 代币的实时价格吧！
