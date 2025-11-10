HEDGE（HEDGE）代币经济学
HEDGE（HEDGE）信息
The project is tied to a trading app that is being developed. It has a website that is in "demo mode" for the trading app, which is planned to be launched on the App Store and Google Play. We will have beta testers including the largest holders of the coin prior to the public launch of the full version of our app. This is because those holders will have the most to gain because half of the transaction fees will be sent to the holders in a distribution equal to the percentage of the $HEDGE token they hold. The trading app will allow traders to "HEDGE" their trades by bundling up to 5 tokens into one buy/sell transaction. They may set what percentage of their bundles position is from each coin. After their "HEDGED" position is created they will then be able to see their PNL for the bundle, see their PNL from each individual coinin the bundle, close the entire position when they wish, or even partially close the bundled position by selling one token at a time out of the bundle. The app will require the token to be used to pay a fee due for making transactions on the app.
HEDGE（HEDGE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 HEDGE（HEDGE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 HEDGE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
HEDGE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 HEDGE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 HEDGE 代币的实时价格吧！
