XMONEY Price (XMONEY)
The live price of XMONEY (XMONEY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 912.11K USD. XMONEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XMONEY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 168.22K USD
- XMONEY price change within the day is +35.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.14M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XMONEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XMONEY price information.
During today, the price change of XMONEY to USD was $ +0.00023707.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XMONEY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XMONEY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XMONEY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023707
|+35.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XMONEY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.03%
+35.08%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xmoney was launched on the 12th December 2024 on the Solana block chain and is a meme parody token in anticipation of the possible launch of a payment system on X, which has been supposedly referred to and called Xmoney, confirmed by a press release on 31st December 2024. This cryptocurrency is deemed as a fun token; it has no financial value and no affiliation with Elon Musk, X, X Payments or X money.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XMONEY to AUD
A$--
|1 XMONEY to GBP
￡--
|1 XMONEY to EUR
€--
|1 XMONEY to USD
$--
|1 XMONEY to MYR
RM--
|1 XMONEY to TRY
₺--
|1 XMONEY to JPY
¥--
|1 XMONEY to RUB
₽--
|1 XMONEY to INR
₹--
|1 XMONEY to IDR
Rp--
|1 XMONEY to PHP
₱--
|1 XMONEY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XMONEY to BRL
R$--
|1 XMONEY to CAD
C$--
|1 XMONEY to BDT
৳--
|1 XMONEY to NGN
₦--
|1 XMONEY to UAH
₴--
|1 XMONEY to VES
Bs--
|1 XMONEY to PKR
Rs--
|1 XMONEY to KZT
₸--
|1 XMONEY to THB
฿--
|1 XMONEY to TWD
NT$--
|1 XMONEY to CHF
Fr--
|1 XMONEY to HKD
HK$--
|1 XMONEY to MAD
.د.م--