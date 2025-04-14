vankedisi ราคา (VANKEDISI)
ราคาสดของ vankedisi (VANKEDISI) วันนี้คือ 0.01803153 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 1.54M USD ราคา VANKEDISI เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด vankedisi หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- vankedisiการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -6.09%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 85.59M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา VANKEDISI เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา VANKEDISI ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา vankedisi เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.00117056040312449
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา vankedisi เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา vankedisi เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา vankedisi เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ -0.00117056040312449
|-6.09%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ vankedisi: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
+0.55%
-6.09%
+6.04%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
