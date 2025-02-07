RIFT AI Price (RIFT)
The live price of RIFT AI (RIFT) today is 0.01995159 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RIFT AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.03K USD
- RIFT AI price change within the day is -5.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RIFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RIFT price information.
During today, the price change of RIFT AI to USD was $ -0.00106180985811231.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIFT AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIFT AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIFT AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00106180985811231
|-5.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RIFT AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-5.05%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Rift Platform is the “Shopify App Store for AI Agents” - it lists and sells AI modules that will allow anyone to supercharge their AI agent and seamlessly give it skills ranging from validating blockchain nodes to creating and selling NFT art on a custom storefront, and much more. The problem today is that most of these AI agents are financially dumb immediately post-launch (e.g. only being able to post on X) and making them “smart” requires significant development effort and specialized knowledge. The Rift Platform aims to seamlessly give these agents the skills needed to actually become real revenue-generating entities and manage their treasuries with minimal development effort.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RIFT to AUD
A$0.0317230281
|1 RIFT to GBP
￡0.015961272
|1 RIFT to EUR
€0.0191535264
|1 RIFT to USD
$0.01995159
|1 RIFT to MYR
RM0.0883855437
|1 RIFT to TRY
₺0.7180577241
|1 RIFT to JPY
¥3.0228654009
|1 RIFT to RUB
₽1.9301168166
|1 RIFT to INR
₹1.7469612204
|1 RIFT to IDR
Rp327.0751935696
|1 RIFT to PHP
₱1.1573917359
|1 RIFT to EGP
￡E.1.003564977
|1 RIFT to BRL
R$0.1149211584
|1 RIFT to CAD
C$0.0285307737
|1 RIFT to BDT
৳2.4336949482
|1 RIFT to NGN
₦29.9124213075
|1 RIFT to UAH
₴0.8271929214
|1 RIFT to VES
Bs1.1970954
|1 RIFT to PKR
Rs5.5682892531
|1 RIFT to KZT
₸10.2525235533
|1 RIFT to THB
฿0.6745632579
|1 RIFT to TWD
NT$0.6546116679
|1 RIFT to CHF
Fr0.017956431
|1 RIFT to HKD
HK$0.1552233702
|1 RIFT to MAD
.د.م0.1997154159