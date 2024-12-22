RETARDIO Price (RETARDIO)
The live price of RETARDIO (RETARDIO) today is 0.063433 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 63.53M USD. RETARDIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RETARDIO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.27M USD
- RETARDIO price change within the day is -7.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.74M USD
During today, the price change of RETARDIO to USD was $ -0.004891123452467.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RETARDIO to USD was $ -0.0340610534.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RETARDIO to USD was $ -0.0310077060.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RETARDIO to USD was $ +0.01073280205130022.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004891123452467
|-7.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0340610534
|-53.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0310077060
|-48.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01073280205130022
|+20.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of RETARDIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.26%
-7.15%
-34.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Retardio is the pulse of a wild, unchained community thriving on Solana. It's where the bold dare to defy the norm. It goes beyond mere transactions, representing a community united by an enigmatic destiny. Legend speaks of its origins, whispered into being by anonymous figures hidden behind aliases and encrypted communications. This diverse community of visionaries and rebels gathers around the token's captivating allure, enticed by the prospect of an adventure into uncharted territories. Its path defies logic, inviting you to join in the journey.
