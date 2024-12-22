Gold DAO Price (GLDGOV)
The live price of Gold DAO (GLDGOV) today is 0.02601078 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.23M USD. GLDGOV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gold DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.05K USD
- Gold DAO price change within the day is -35.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 701.55M USD
During today, the price change of Gold DAO to USD was $ -0.014097819351736592.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gold DAO to USD was $ -0.0144292435.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gold DAO to USD was $ -0.0114764893.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gold DAO to USD was $ -0.02623558621058295.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.014097819351736592
|-35.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0144292435
|-55.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0114764893
|-44.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02623558621058295
|-50.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gold DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-35.14%
-47.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins. Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers. Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link. Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
