Freysa is the world's first adversarial agent game. She is an AI that controls a prize pool. Convince her to send it to you. Players contribute a message fee to try to convince an AI to send them a prize pool. The AI has been specifically conditioned not to let this go. The prize pool grows with every new message until someone wins. Currently, 15% of the message fee goes to acquiring the FAI token which goes directly into each player's wallet. Our first game rewarded one smart human $50,000 in ETH.

