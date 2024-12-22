Freysa AI Price (FAI)
The live price of Freysa AI (FAI) today is 0.02285469 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 187.34M USD. FAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Freysa AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.98M USD
- Freysa AI price change within the day is +10.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.19B USD
During today, the price change of Freysa AI to USD was $ +0.00224578.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Freysa AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Freysa AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Freysa AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00224578
|+10.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Freysa AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.36%
+10.90%
+239.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Freysa is the world's first adversarial agent game. She is an AI that controls a prize pool. Convince her to send it to you. Players contribute a message fee to try to convince an AI to send them a prize pool. The AI has been specifically conditioned not to let this go. The prize pool grows with every new message until someone wins. Currently, 15% of the message fee goes to acquiring the FAI token which goes directly into each player's wallet. Our first game rewarded one smart human $50,000 in ETH.
