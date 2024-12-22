Frax Ether Price (FRXETH)
The live price of Frax Ether (FRXETH) today is 3,317.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 495.61M USD. FRXETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frax Ether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.95M USD
- Frax Ether price change within the day is -4.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.74K USD
Get real-time price updates of the FRXETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FRXETH price information.
During today, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ -150.17952091311.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ +21.0096188280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ +890.9867254560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ +661.733799657263.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -150.17952091311
|-4.33%
|30 Days
|$ +21.0096188280
|+0.63%
|60 Days
|$ +890.9867254560
|+26.86%
|90 Days
|$ +661.733799657263
|+24.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Frax Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-4.33%
-14.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
frxETH is a liquid staking derivative issued by Frax Finance protocol. Each frxETH is backed by at least 1 ETH in validator nodes at all times.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FRXETH to AUD
A$5,275.0476
|1 FRXETH to GBP
￡2,620.9356
|1 FRXETH to EUR
€3,151.758
|1 FRXETH to USD
$3,317.64
|1 FRXETH to MYR
RM14,929.38
|1 FRXETH to TRY
₺116,747.7516
|1 FRXETH to JPY
¥519,011.6016
|1 FRXETH to RUB
₽341,517.8616
|1 FRXETH to INR
₹281,800.3416
|1 FRXETH to IDR
Rp53,510,315.0892
|1 FRXETH to PHP
₱195,176.7612
|1 FRXETH to EGP
￡E.168,801.5232
|1 FRXETH to BRL
R$20,171.2512
|1 FRXETH to CAD
C$4,744.2252
|1 FRXETH to BDT
৳394,832.3364
|1 FRXETH to NGN
₦5,127,711.2076
|1 FRXETH to UAH
₴138,577.8228
|1 FRXETH to VES
Bs169,199.64
|1 FRXETH to PKR
Rs919,749.3372
|1 FRXETH to KZT
₸1,735,158.8964
|1 FRXETH to THB
฿113,164.7004
|1 FRXETH to TWD
NT$108,254.5932
|1 FRXETH to CHF
Fr2,952.6996
|1 FRXETH to HKD
HK$25,778.0628
|1 FRXETH to MAD
.د.م33,242.7528