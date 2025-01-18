Flappy Price (FLAPPY)
The live price of Flappy (FLAPPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLAPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flappy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 63.49K USD
- Flappy price change within the day is +8.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Flappy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flappy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flappy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flappy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-47.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flappy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
+8.40%
-14.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MATT FURIE'S MOST PERSONAL CREATION FLAPPY, the coin, is a cryptocurrency project launched in the ethereum network. yes, the very network that has long been chastised for exorbitant fees and even higher gas prices. but it is the second biggest digital asset in the world, and it is a place that is very special to many people. Millionaires have been made here. billionaires even. it has its own culture. it has its own rules. it can sometimes be unforgiving. it can sometimes seem unwelcoming. but once you get the feel of things, you'll immediately discover that there's nothing in the world like it!
