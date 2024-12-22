Fisttrumppump Price (FTP)
The live price of Fisttrumppump (FTP) today is 0.954144 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 955.05K USD. FTP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fisttrumppump Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.14K USD
- Fisttrumppump price change within the day is -23.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of Fisttrumppump to USD was $ -0.2870390316985815.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fisttrumppump to USD was $ +1.2364759729.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fisttrumppump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fisttrumppump to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.2870390316985815
|-23.12%
|30 Days
|$ +1.2364759729
|+129.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fisttrumppump: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-23.12%
-2.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FTP symbolizes the power of the fist pump throughout the world. FTP is a politifi meme that has the team and the staying power to be a long lasting project on the ethereum blockchain. Backed by other politifi whales FTP has a tremendous foundation. The fist pump is recognized worldwide as a symbol of power, respect and resilience. The fist pump represents the strength of America and how important a solid leadership is! THE FIST STAYS PUMPED!!!!!
