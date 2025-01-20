Fido Price (FIDO)
The live price of Fido (FIDO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FIDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fido Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.82 USD
- Fido price change within the day is +1.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fido to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fido to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fido to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fido to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fido: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.78%
-2.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing the latest sensation in the crypto world - $FIDO, a new ERC meme token inspired by a unique origin. The name 'Fido' was chosen by Elon Musk's advanced AI, Grok, when asked about its preferred dog name. Grok responded, "I would name my dog 'Fido' because it is a classic name that means 'faithful' or 'loyal.' I think it would be quite fitting for a loyal companion." This response has not only charmed the crypto community but also set the foundation for $FIDO. With the massive success of $GROK, which astonishingly hit nearly 70 million, expectations are high for $FIDO. As the 'dog' of $GROK, $FIDO is poised to reach similar heights in the crypto market. Adding to its appeal, $FIDO comes with the advantage of being a 0 tax token. This feature ensures that holders can transact without the burden of additional fees, making it an attractive option for investors. Furthermore, in a move to enhance security and trust, the liquidity of $FIDO has been burned, and the contract has been renounced. This action ensures that the token operates in a decentralized manner, with no single entity in control, thereby aligning with the core principles of blockchain technology. $FIDO is not just a token; it's a symbol of loyalty and faithfulness, drawing inspiration from its namesake and the visionary ideas of Elon Musk's AI. As the crypto community rallies around this new and exciting token, $FIDO is set to make its mark in the digital currency space.
