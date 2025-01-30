FaceDAO is a web 3.0 decentralised platform where people can create and join the decentralised communities and interact with 100% real people worldwide. It is the next-generation social media platform built on the blockchain that provides a trusted and open environment to its users. The platform profoundly respects the freedom of expression and ensures that only genuine information and content is shared. It offers highly innovative and distinctive features for social networks. The most exciting thing is it is free to use and easy to set up.

